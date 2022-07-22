Santa Fe police seek suspect in downtown shooting

Jul. 22—Santa Fe police are seeking a man suspected in a shooting Thursday morning in the downtown area near West De Vargas and Water streets.

Philip J. Mestas faces a count of attempted murder in the shooting, which injured a 38-year-old man, police said in a news release Thursday evening.

The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, the news release said.

According the release, police believe Mestas, 48, and the victim had a "physical dispute" Wednesday in which Mestas drew a firearm.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, Mestas was walking on West De Vargas Street with a mountain bike and saw the victim walking, the release said.

Police believe Mestas shot the victim and fled on his bike.

An active warrant for Mestas' arrest has been issued, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon along with attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about Mestas' whereabouts to call 505-955-5412.