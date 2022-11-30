Santa Fe police seeking stolen truck find shooting victim

Nov. 30—A successful hunt for a stolen truck led Santa Fe police to a shooting victim.

It was unclear exactly when and where 40-year-old Justin Romero was shot — once in each leg, a report says — but he told officers who tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant he couldn't go to jail because of the untreated gunshot wounds.

Romero was found Sunday at a home on Camino Vista Aurora after officers discovered a truck that had been reported stolen was parked outside.

According to an incident report provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, one man ran from the home, prompting a foot chase by police, and managed to escape.

Officers found Magdalena Schindler, 25, inside the home and arrested her in connection with the stolen truck, according to the report.

Police also found Romero inside the residence, and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest. Online court records show the warrant was issued Nov. 17 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court after Romero failed to pay a previous bench warrant fee.

Romero told police he needed treatment because he had been shot near a bridge on County Road 62 in "an arroyo somewhere." The sheriff's office confirmed it is investigating the shooting, but the report does not indicate when the shooting occurred. It states a deputy was unable to find evidence of a shooting in the area Romero detailed.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos did not specify the day when Romero said he was shot.

"He indicated his injuries were prior to law enforcement arrival and investigators are looking into the matter," Ríos wrote in an email.

He declined to comment on whether Romero identified the person who shot him, citing the ongoing investigation.

Romero was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, according to the incident report.

Santa Fe County jail logs do not show any recent bookings for him.

However, he was booked into the jail Nov. 1 on charges of possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Records show he was released the same day.