Santa Fe police in standoff outside south side residence

Dec. 16—Santa Fe police engaged in a "barricade situation" on Viento del Norte on the city's south side Thursday.

The standoff started in the midafternoon and lasted into the night.

Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said his department's special operations group "including our SWAT team, was called out to the 4700 block of Viento del Norte Thursday afternoon."

"We have our crisis negotiators working as well," Joye said. "We believe the home is only occupied by one person at the moment. We hope to get him to come out peacefully."

He said the man, who police at the scene called James Martinez, would face criminal charges, though Joye said he did not know what the extent of those charges would be.

He said a woman who was in the house escaped unharmed.

"We're not sure if that person was chased out or left because of an incident in the house; we're not sure if she was forced out or left on her own," Joye said.

He said police had information the man inside the house may have been armed, but they were not sure if that was true "or what he may [have been] armed with."

Joye said there had been "no gunshots" associated with the situation.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the incident started at about 1:30 p.m. Police issued a shelter in place warning for residents of the 4700 block of Viento del Norte at about 2:40 p.m.

Viento del Norte was blocked off at multiple junctures.

The SWAT team was seen approaching a home, illuminated by police lights, several times throughout the night. Officers called for Martinez to exit the home numerous times over a megaphone, and told him the situation was scaring his neighbors and fellow residents. Police left him a telephone in a black box by his front door, but no one was seen retrieving the phone.

"You need to let us know that you're not doing OK, and we can get you the help you need," an officer said over a megaphone.

"If you can, walk down to the front door with your hands up and empty, and follow our instructions. We want this to end peacefully, James."

Reporter Robert Nott contributed to this story.