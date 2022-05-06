Santa Fe police still investigating older man's April 27 death

May 6—Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 73-year-old Santa Fe man found in the city's midtown area with an injury to his head.

It's possible the man, identified as Michael Trujillo, died as a result of a fall, said Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz.

Ortiz said investigators still are collecting evidence about the April 27 death of Trujillo, who died following a reported fight at 1200 Camino Consuelo, just off Cerrillos Road.

"There was an altercation," Ortiz said. "We're trying to determine the manner of death. He did have an injury to his head. We are trying to determine if it was from a fall or if it was caused by someone else."

He said police do not have a suspect in the case.

The complex where Trujillo died is part of the Santa Fe Housing Authority's low-income apartment system. No one from the agency returned a call seeking comment Thursday.

Ortiz said Trujillo did live in the complex for seniors, but police are still not sure if he had a roommate or other family members living with him.

"We're still gathering more information about that," Ortiz said.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a fight at the complex. Trujillo was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Police asked anyone with information on Trujillo's death to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.