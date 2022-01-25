Santa Fe police still searching for 27-year-old after Brittany alert

Jan. 25—Santa Fe police continue to search for a 27-year-old woman believed to have walked out of a group home in early January.

Monica Wilson was reported missing Jan. 10 after leaving the property located on Camino de Vaca, said Capt. Aaron Ortiz.

New Mexico State Police issued a Brittany Alert for Wilson on Jan. 11. The designation is utilized for missing persons with developmental disabilities.

"We were getting information that she's with family. We think that she's in a safe spot, but we need to locate her because she does need to come back," Ortiz said, adding investigators believe she may be with a family member in Albuquerque.

Wilson is 5-foot-6 and weighs 157 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to a state police news release. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and her hair was in a bun with a bow in it.