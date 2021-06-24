Santa Fe police find stolen car, arrest suspect

Jun. 24—Santa Fe police arrested a man Tuesday evening who was suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint.

Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Monday of a car theft near Cerrillos Road and Atoca Road at Oil Stop, an auto maintenance shop.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court against 21-year-old Everest Calles-Perez, a man told police he had been approached by a person wearing all black and a black baseball cap while he was standing next to his vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Calles-Perez, held a gun to the man's abdomen and told him in Spanish to hand over the car keys, the complaint says. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.

Officers found the stolen vehicle later that day at a home on Bonitas Loop, where they questioned and detained Calles-Perez.

A black backpack also was found at the residence with a handgun inside, the complaint says, and police found a black baseball cap inside the stolen vehicle.

Calles-Perez was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.