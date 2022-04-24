Santa Fe police suspect man in mid-40s stabbed teen after fight

Apr. 24—Santa Fe police are searching for a man they suspect of stabbing a teen early Saturday morning at a residence on Rufina Street.

Lt. Jimmie Montoya said the suspect was identified as Leroy Rivera Jr., who is in his mid-40s, after an initial investigation.

Montoya said officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday reporting a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen with stab wounds, Montoya said. The teen was transported to a local hospital, and his condition was stable.

Officers traced a trail of blood to a nearby residence in the 3400 block of Rufina Street. There, Montoya said, they found "a crime scene."

Montoya said officers believe the stabbing occurred inside the home and "the victim ended up running from the residence."

Investigators learned the suspect and victim knew each other.

"Detectives need to do more interviewing to boil that [relationship] down," Montoya said, saying police are trying to determine "what the fight was about."

He said witnesses identified Rivera as the suspect and said he was driving a blue Toyota Tundra truck with a 7-inch lift and chrome wheels.

"Right now we are looking for Mr. Rivera on an active arrest warrant," Montoya said.

Rivera faces charges of attempting to commit murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Montoya said anyone with information about the case or Rivera's whereabouts should call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.