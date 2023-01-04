Santa Fe police say Texas man was Rufina Street homicide victim

Jan. 4—Santa Fe police have identified a man shot to death late last week on Rufina Street near Siler Road.

James Towle was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday morning after suffering at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Towle, 55, was walking along Rufina Street prior to the shooting, according to the news release. He had been visiting Santa Fe and was believed to have arrived Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the area around 12:30 a.m. Friday in response to the shooting. Police said no suspects have been identified, but added the investigation is still ongoing.

Police also are asking anyone with video surveillance or photographs to come forward.

Patrykk and Jenny Ortiz, the owners of Signs of Santa Fe who live above their shop, said in an interview last week they called police when they heard a man yelling outside their business, followed by a gunshot.

"We heard the arguing, and then when we came downstairs the gunshot happened," Patrykk Ortiz said. "Then we saw him on the floor."

Patrykk Ortiz said many of the businesses in the neighborhood have security cameras and hopes they will help police catch the killer.

Towle's death marked the eighth homicide in the city in 2022, and the seventh to be investigated by the Santa Fe Police Department.