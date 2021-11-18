Santa Fe police find two missing men

Nov. 18—Santa Fe police located two missing persons this week who each had outstanding warrants for arrest.

Jason Ray Vallejo, 43, was reported missing Oct. 20 by his mother. He was located in Santa Fe by state police Tuesday and taken into custody. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently in custody at the Santa Fe County jail.

Leonardo Espinoza, 70, was reported missing Nov. 8 after leaving the Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe. He was found by Rio Arriba County Sheriff's deputies Nov. 11 and taken into custody.

Lt. David Webb said both Espinoza and Vallejo had outstanding warrants for failure to appear.