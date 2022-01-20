Santa Fe police: Woman in purple jacket robs Subway eatery on St. Francis Drive

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jan. 20—Santa Fe police are searching for woman accused of robbing a Subway on St. Francis Drive on Tuesday evening.

Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said officers responded to a call at the store around 7:45 p.m. after employees called emergency dispatch.

When they arrived, employees said a woman wearing a dark purple jacket and glasses handed a note to the cashier demanding money, Webb said. Witnesses told police they saw a bulge in her jacket they perceived to be a gun, but added she never brandished a firearm.

After being given cash, the woman fled in a Toyota Land Cruiser that was later found abandoned by police. Webb said investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen.

