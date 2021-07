Jul. 27—A 39-year-old Santa Fe woman was stabbed in her hotel room around midnight Monday by an unknown man, police said.

The woman said a man she didn't know attacked her in her room at the Sage Inn and then fled, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.

The woman was taken to a Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed.

Police investigating the incident have no suspects at this time.