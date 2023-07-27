Santa Fe police won't say why sergeant involved in domestic dispute was demoted

Jul. 26—Two years ago, the Santa Fe Police Department congratulated Officer Chris Lamoreux publicly on his promotion to sergeant, posting photos of the badge-pinning ceremony on Facebook and wishing him well in his new assignment as a patrol supervisor.

It turned out to be a short-term assignment; two months ago, the department quietly stripped Lamoreux of his rank, an apparent demotion that came with a pay cut.

But top brass won't explain why.

"I am unable to provide any additional information surrounding the change in his classification as it concerns a personnel matter," Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email.

Valdez would only say Lamoreux's classification changed from sergeant to senior police officer May 27. According to the city's sunshine portal, Lamoreux was earning $40.60 an hour in March before the change. The July report shows his hourly pay at $35.96, though it doesn't include a 3% pay increase he and other city employees making less than $100,000 a year are poised to see Friday. With the 3% increase, Lamoreux's hourly pay will be about $37 an hour.

His change in rank in came about a month after Rio Rancho police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident involving Lamoreux and his girlfriend, Erica Martinez, who was accused of attacking the Santa Fe police officer while he held the couple's infant child in his arms.

Martinez told police she and Lamoreux started fighting over alleged infidelity.

She told police she had gone through Lamoreux's phone and found evidence he might have cheated on her, which led to an argument. She alleged Lamoreux had pinned her to the floor, but she was able to get up and started hitting him in self-defense. Police didn't find any signs of injuries on Martinez to support her allegation she had been pinned to the floor during the altercation, according to reports.

Lamoreux told officers the fight started because she had slapped him in the face.

Martinez, a caseworker for the state Children, Youth and Families Department, was charged with child abuse, assault on a household member, battery on a household member, criminal damage to the property of a household member and two counts of interference with communications.

Sandoval County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jessica Martinez has said charges against Erica Martinez will be dismissed if she receives counseling and doesn't commit any new crimes while judicial proceedings are on a six-month delay.

When the domestic dispute came to light earlier this month, Valdez said the police department's Office of Professional Standards was "investigating the off duty incident as an Administrative Investigation."

Lamoreux, who did not return a message seeking comment, joined the Santa Fe Police Department in 2013 as a police cadet.

He served as a patrol officer and then a bicycle officer before he was promoted to sergeant. He was also a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

In his voicemail at work, Lamoreux still identifies himself as a sergeant.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

