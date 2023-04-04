Santa Fe Public Schools appealing $800K jury award in 2020 whistleblower case

Apr. 3—Santa Fe Public Schools is appealing the August outcome of a whistleblower civil case in which a jury awarded a former high school assistant principal nearly $800,000 after finding district officials had retaliated against her when she pushed for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by student athletes.

Santa Fe High Assistant Principal Kelly Rinaldi filed a lawsuit in 2020 under the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act, alleging she had drawn officials' ire in 2017 by insisting they investigate members of the school's basketball team who had been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a teen girl and creating photos and video of the incident.

Jurors in late August agreed district officials had created a hostile working environment for Rinaldi and declined to renew her contract for the 2019-20 school year in response to her efforts to initiate an investigation.

In November, the district filed an appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals challenging multiple decisions by state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid before and during the eight-day trial, including his denial of the district's motion for summary judgment.

The motion had raised questions about whether the Whistleblower Protection Act protects workers from a hostile work environment and whether the law would allow a plaintiff to introduce evidence of alleged retaliation involving incidents that occurred prior to the two-year statute of limitations.

The appeal asks the appellate court to review questions related to whether Rinaldi was entitled to pay in lieu of reinstatement to her position — and if so, how much.

It also asks the court to review the lawfulness of the jury's instructions.

A hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Rinaldi's motion in the case requesting the district pay her attorney's fees.

Officials with Santa Fe Public Schools and attorneys for Rinaldi did not respond to calls seeking comment on the appeal.

Jurors, after deliberating for five hours in August, awarded Rinaldi $784,867 in damages and compensation for pain and suffering.

The bulk of the award, $528,666, was designated by the jury as twice Rinaldi's back pay plus interest from the time of her contract's nonrenewal until June 30, 2022.

Jurors also awarded Rinaldi $168,699 for lost future earnings; $5,000 for the emotional distress of not having her contract renewed; and $82,500 for emotional distress associated with a hostile work environment.

Attorney Jason Burnette, who represented the school district in the case, said in an interview at the time the district "strongly" disagreed with the outcome.

But Rinaldi was pleased. "It was justice served," she said.

The New Mexican reported in 2017 Santa Fe police had investigated sex crime allegations involving a 14-year-old girl and several boys. The girl had spoken to Rinaldi about the incident and said she had agreed to have sex with three boys, who then filmed the acts without her consent, according to police reports from the time.

Rinaldi brought the allegations to then-Principal Carl Marano, who said no action needed to be taken, according to her lawsuit.

When Rinaldi started her own investigation into the incident, Marano took it over, found three basketball players had engaged in sexual misconduct and urged then-Superintendent Veronica García to impose a one-game suspension on the players involved, the lawsuit said.

Two basketball players were suspended from the team for the rest of the season, The New Mexican reported at the time, but the district did not publicly state the reasons for the suspensions.

Santa Fe police investigated the incident, but none of the boys faced criminal charges.