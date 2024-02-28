Santa Fe read-a-thon pushing kids and adults to read over spring break

Feb. 27—For Steven Umanzor, the reason to read is simple.

In books, the 8-year-old said, "There's magical stuff happening!"

During a session Tuesday afternoon at Reading Quest, a Santa Fe literacy nonprofit, Steven worked his way through four books, sounding out words — dot, cat, hat, rag — alongside tutor Daniel Bernal. He couldn't wait to pick out the next book for the next magical adventure.

This spring, Reading Quest is inviting everyone to join in on the magic, said Executive Director Rayna Dineen. The organization's second annual read-a-thon will take place from March 16 through March 31, with prizes raffled and awarded to exceptional people and teams.

Anyone in New Mexico — including adults, book clubs and classrooms — can compete in the read-a-thon, but it also corresponds with Santa Fe Public Schools' weeklong spring break, with the hope of ensuring students are all booked up while they're out of school.

"Books can take you anywhere in the world," Dineen said. "And if you're home during spring break, for example, reading a book can be the most magical vacation. When you don't have other homework and other things you have to do, it's a really great time to read."

Here's how the read-a-thon works: Participants sign up online, setting goals for number of minutes read and, if desired, creating teams to read with. Once the read-a-thon begins, they'll be able to track their reading on the online portal.

And yes, Dineen confirmed, audiobooks count, as do stories read aloud by a friend or family member.

There's also a fundraising component, Dineen added. Readers are invited to find sponsors to support their reading, paying a desired sum per minute read.

All donations will support Reading Quest's work, including six-week reading summer camps for low-income students and free structured literacy programming for more than 400 students per week in Santa Fe, Cochiti Pueblo and West Las Vegas, N.M.

"It's a way that people can do something they love — which is read — and support these kids who are really hungry to learn how to read," Dineen said.

The prizes are no joke. They include a night's stay at Bishop's Lodge, a party for 10 at Albuquerque's Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, day passes to the Santa Fe Climbing Center and gift certificates to several local businesses — including, of course, bookstores.

The hope is that the prizes will sweeten the deal, enticing kids, adults, book clubs and businesses to participate in the two-week event.

"For so many kids, they often to do not read for fun, and that's something that we're really hoping to encourage," Dineen said.

After finishing a story about an online order of cat toys gone wrong, Veliani Nevarez said exploring language makes reading fun.

Recently, the 8-year-old said she's been working on "Magic E," a rule in English that dictates, when there's an E at the end of a word, that word's first vowel says its own name. She used "slime" as a good example of the rule in practice.

"It's cool to learn new words when you don't know them," Veliani said.