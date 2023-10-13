Santa Fe sheriff launches online reporting for crimes

Oct. 13—Starting Monday morning, Santa Fe County residents will be able to report some non-emergency crimes online.

That's when the Sheriff's Office will launch a new online reporting system called Police to Citizen with the goal of making it easier for people to report crimes and freeing up time for deputies to patrol and respond to other reports, according to a Friday news release.

People will be able to file reports online for:

* Illegal dumping.

* Harassing phone calls with no known suspect.

* Car crashes on private property.

* Graffiti or vandalism causing damage of $1,000 or less.

* Lost property.

* Theft of items valuing $500 or less.

Online reports should involve incidents within Santa Fe County limits but outside of city limits and with no known suspects or video or other evidence for deputies to collect.

People should still call 911 for emergencies or call the Sheriff's Office at 505-428-3720 to report non-emergency crimes that do not meet the online reporting criteria.

The online reporting form will be accessible on the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office website or tinyurl.com/yc4xne9m.