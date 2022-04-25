Santa Fe sheriff releases Alec Baldwin rehearsal videos from day of on-set shooting

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s office released Monday all of its files from the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” including videos of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun.

The videos, which have no audio, show Baldwin in costume while unholstering a revolver and pointing it at the camera.

The videos were shot on the same day Baldwin fired the gun and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the gun and the investigation as a whole remains open, with a focus on how a live round was put into the gun.

“Today the sheriff’s office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement. “The files are all related to the ‘Rust’ movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation.”

According to reports, the “Rust” production was plagued with other safety issues, including numerous unintentional prop-gun discharges.

Text messages from prop master Sarah Zachry also detailed how Baldwin insisted on using real weapons in scenes.

“Alec never liked anything fake like guns and even the rubber knife,” Zachry wrote.

“He always wanted his real gun.”

No charges have been filed in the case, but multiple lawsuits have been filed against the production, including one from Matthew Hutchins, the cinematographer’s husband.