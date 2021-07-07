Santa Fe sheriff's deputies involved in fatal shooting

Jul. 7—SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities say one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning near Tesuque.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident, which occurred at 1 Entrada Capulin in Santa Fe and involved the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies are okay and uninjured," State Police posted on Twitter. "Suspect is deceased."

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

"Details are limited," State Police said.

This is the the fourth shooting involving a Santa Fe-area police agency in two weeks.

Santa Fe police officers on June 23 shot and killed a suspect who had fled De Vargas Park. Later that same day, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a suspect near Siler Road and Refina Court after a car chase. On Sunday, State Police officers shot and injured a suspect in Santa Fe after he fired at officers.