Santa Fe Sheriff's Office seizes 36,000 fentanyl pills in two drug busts

May 26—Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies executed two search warrants this week that resulted in 36,000 fentanyl pills and a half-pound of cocaine worth about $303,000 being confiscated, according to a news release.

After receiving information a home on Sunset Canyon Lane was being used to deal drugs, sheriff deputies, along with members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Albuquerque Police Department Central Narcotics Unit on Wednesday carried out a search warrant at the residence.

Investigators found a "stockpile" of 36,000 blue fentanyl pills, a half-pound of cocaine, $1,800 in cash and "various firearms," according to the release.

Two individuals are wanted in connection with the operation, according to the release.

"It wasn't an extended operation," sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said. "It was a tip they received, so they were able to organize and get a search warrant to go out to the residence, which is when they found the drugs and the money."

Two days before, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Callejon Colibri in response to a shooting investigation Sunday.

Investigators found $16,300 in cash at the residence, two handguns and what is expected to be more fentanyl. Two vehicles also were impounded.

Ríos said one person was injured in the shooting with nonlife threatening injuries but no one has been arrested.

He said the sheriff's office does want to question an individual, but no criminal complaint had been filed as of Wednesday.