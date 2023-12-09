Santa Fe submits 2022 audit nearly a year late

Dec. 8—The city of Santa Fe submitted its 2022 fiscal year audit Thursday, nearly a year past the due date and several days after city officials repeatedly said it would be ready.

The 2022 audit is the second the city has submitted in under six months, following the submittal of the fiscal year 2021 audit in June, 18 months after it was due. This leaves 2023 as the city's only outstanding audit, which it has said will be turned in five months late in May 2024.

"Two down, one to go," Mayor Alan Webber said in a Friday news release.

The submittal of the two audits this calendar year shows the city's attempts to hire more staff in the finance department and improve its internal accounting procedures are getting results, the release said.

City officials had previously said the 2022 audit would be ready Dec. 4, but following an exit conference that day it was decided more quality-control work needed to be done before it could be turned in.

City councilors will be briefed on the results, which will not be publicly available until they are released by the Office of the State Auditor.