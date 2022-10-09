Santa Fe tattoo artist arrested after shooting threats

Oct. 8—Santa Fe Police ordered several businesses in the downtown area and a high school to shelter in place on Friday after a man allegedly made threats to shoot relatives and "destroy" his tattoo shop.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said officers arrested 44-year-old Anthony Temer at his tattoo shop Ikigai Tattoo & Body Piercing on East Marcy.

Valdez said police found two rifles in Temer's vehicle in front of the shop.

He said Temer has been charged with unlawful use of a telephone and was taken to a hospital for "a mental evaluation."

Dozens took to social media to come to Temer's defense, calling Temer, who goes by "Phil," a great person and who needs help.

One woman wrote, "I've always know him to be a really sweet guy. Please be kind. You really never know what people are going through."

Others blasted the lack of mental health care in the state and one man wrote Temer may be "fighting a much larger demon than he can handle alone."

Charging documents for Temer could not be found in online court records. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Valdez said officers initially responded around 10:30 a.m. to the area of East Marcy and Washington for reports of a man "threatening violence against his family, his workplace, and himself."

He said police learned that Thursday night Temer was involved in a fight with relatives and, on Friday morning, he made threats to hurt himself, his family and to shoot police.

Valdez said Temer also threatened to "go downtown with several firearms, and destroy his place of employment." He said "out of an abundance of caution" police ordered Santa Fe High School and several downtown businesses to a shelter in place.

He said police found Temer at his tattoo shop after a short search and he was detained without incident.

"This case remains under active investigation, and as additional information becomes available it will be provided," Valdez said.