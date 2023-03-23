Santa Fe teen accused of killing friend has trial moved to August

Mar. 22—A teenage murder suspect had his trial pushed back Wednesday during a brief virtual proceeding in First Judicial District Court.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long said state prosecutors are still waiting on evidence against Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, such as DNA and firearms, to be entered into discovery and asked state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to push the trial date back.

Ellington granted the request and moved Sifuentes-Gallegos' case to August. Jury selection had been set for April 17, according to online court records.

"At this point, this is a homicide case. There's going to be quite a bit of discovery — it is going to take a little while," Long said.

Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19, according to online court records.

The teenager is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado in July in a car in the parking lot of an Airport Road smoke shop, according to a criminal complaint. The two friends were seen on surveillance video "horse playing or joking around" while inside the store, the complaint says.

Sifuentes-Gallegos drove Griego-Alvarado to an urgent care facility immediately after the shooting and helped a woman administer CPR, according to the complaint. However — after telling the woman he was going to alert Griego-Alvarado's parents of the shooting — Sifuentes-Gallegos panicked and disposed of the handgun in a field behind his property, the complaint states.