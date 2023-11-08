Santa Fe teen convicted of first-degree murder in Ragle Park shooting

Nov. 7—A Santa Fe jury convicted 17-year-old Judah Trujillo of first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon in the shooting death of Samuel Cordero at a local park where the two had met early one morning in August 2022.

The verdict came after hours of deliberation and after some procedural hiccups from jurors that briefly threw the fate of the trial into question.

The first-degree murder conviction could mean life in prison for Trujillo, who will be sentenced as an adult. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January.

After the verdict was delivered, Trujillo appeared to show no emotion. His father — who had sat behind his son in the courtroom each day of the trial — began to cry.

The jury also convicted Trujillo of tampering with evidence, a felony, for taking Cordero's cellphone and later dumping it on the side of Rodeo Road.

Defense attorney Jerry Archuleta — who represented Trujillo along with attorney Les Romaine — said he was "very surprised" by the verdict.

They began conversations with other attorneys about appealing the murder conviction, Archuleta said.

"Given the way the cases were presented and how we interpret the law, the verdict was quite shocking to us," he said.

Romaine and Archuleta had argued during the trial prosecutors did not prove Trujillo acted with "deliberate intention" in killing 60-year-old Cordero at Ragle Park in the early hours of Aug. 10, 2022.

After Cordero's body was discovered in a shelter at the park, a monthslong investigation by Santa Fe police connected Trujillo to the killing through data obtained from Google as well as home surveillance video, according to court documents and testimony provided at trial.

The teen took the stand in his own defense, testifying he had met Cordero at the park after the two connected on the LGBTQ+ casual dating app Grindr.

Both had lied about their ages on the app, the investigation showed, with then-15-year-old Trujillo claiming to be 19 and Cordero claiming to be 49 and 52 in two accounts, police Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt testified.

Trujillo told jurors Cordero had attacked him, and he had fired the gun from over his shoulder.

Prosecutors cast doubt on Trujillo's testimony, calling it "an incredibly unlucky shot" for Cordero. Testimony and photos presented during the trial showed the bullet appeared to hit Cordero square in the back of the head and exit through his forehead.

Prosecutors theorized Trujillo had set out to rob Cordero, noting the teen took Cordero's cellphone after the shooting.

But police later found hundreds of dollars in a wallet in Cordero's vehicle parked nearby.

Prosecutors urged jurors to find Trujillo guilty of deliberately killing Cordero, even if they believed the intention to kill arose only moments before he pulled the trigger.

The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon, following a trial that lasted less than three days.

Jurors asked state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer for clarification Monday about "deliberate intention" in their instructions. She told them to follow the jury instructions as written.

Sommer called the jurors back to the courtroom Tuesday after one juror had asked the court bailiff if she was allowed to take a picture of the jury instructions to share with her husband.

The juror faced questions from attorneys and said she had not discussed the case with her husband, though she had intended to share a picture of the instructions with him after the trial was over.

Sommer had instructed jurors each day of the trial they were not to discuss the case with anyone except fellow jurors while in deliberation.

Sommer called the jurors one by one Tuesday to ask each whether they had discussed the case with anyone other than other jurors or had shared pictures of any documents. Each juror said they had followed the directives the judge had given them.

More than an hour after returning to deliberations, jurors said they had arrived at a verdict and filed into the courtroom. However, Sommer looked through the paperwork they returned and said it had not been completed correctly. The jurors left the courtroom and returned again a short time later with the verdict.

After the verdict was delivered, prosecutor Ramon Carrillo looked back at Detective Hilderbrandt, who had led the investigation into Cordero's killing, and said, "good work."

Nathan Lederman, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, wrote in an email Tuesday the office was "incredibly proud" of the prosecution team and thankful for investigators in the case.

Lederman did not say whether prosecutors would push for a life sentence for Trujillo.

The District Attorney's Office "will use the next few months to consider our options," he wrote.

Trujillo's mother, Rachel Martinez, also faces felony charges tied to the incident.

Martinez was charged in August with two counts each of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Investigators allege she helped Trujillo dump Cordero's cellphone and also replaced her then-boyfriend's 9 mm handgun, which Trujillo had taken and used in the shooting.