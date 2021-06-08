Santa Fe woman charged with arson

Jun. 8—A Santa Fe woman has been accused of setting fire to a home in Pecos at the end of May and is now facing a charge of arson and other counts, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Homeowner Andrew Lopez also filed a civil complaint against arson suspect Marianne Macres, 64, seeking restitution and a restraining order.

The civil complaint says Macres was Lopez's ex-girlfriend and has trespassed on the Pecos property since the couple broke up in early April. "Marianne Macres threatens hostile action constantly and follows through with violence and intimidation," the complaint alleges.

New Mexico State Police say in the criminal complaint against Macres she is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated battery, breaking and entering, and criminal trespassing after igniting the single-story home.

Adrienne Gremillion, a resident of the home, told state police she pulled into the residence May 21 and found Macres banging on the door. Macres then picked up a gas can, broke a window with it and began pouring the gas inside the home, she said, according to the complaint.

Gremillion said she saw Macres throw a lighter inside, and then the house erupted in flames. Macres fled on foot, she said.

Macres told officers she had set the fire because Gremillion had "mocked" her and also because she wanted to get the attention of law enforcement.

Lopez alleges in his complaint Macres caused $30,000 in damage to his house, which rendered it unlivable.

He also says Gremillion received second-degree burns on her left leg during the incident.

Macres was arrested and taken to the San Miguel County jail, where she is being held without bond.