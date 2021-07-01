Santa Fe woman gets jail time for role in fatal 2017 crash

Jul. 1—A Santa Fe woman who was acquitted of vehicular homicide but convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to six weeks in jail and 18 months of probation.

A jury in April found Alexis St. James, 66, guilty of leaving the scene of a crash causing death, and careless driving, in the collision that killed 50-year-old Anthony Archuleta.

During her sentencing hearing Wednesday, Archuleta's son, Antonio Archuleta Jr., spoke about the trauma he experienced after the death of his father.

"Anxiety, depression and financial," he said. "I've never dealt with anxiety in my life, and now I deal with it every single day because of this."

His father's death meant the loss of his financial support for college, leaving him with significant debt, he said, adding his dad was not able to see him graduate from high school or go to college.

"This has been the worst three years of my life, judge," he told state district Judge T. Glenn Ellington.

Anthony Archuleta's cousin Maxine Sandoval asked for the maximum sentence of two years in prison for St. James.

Friends and employers of St. James spoke on her behalf, telling the judge her compliance with her conditions of release showed good character that would not require jail time.

St. James said she, too, suffers from lingering anxiety and depression after the crash. She has been working full time and going to therapy, where she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, she told the court.

"I'm sorry to all the Archuletas, but I was found not guilty of this horrible accident, and I still feel for them," she said.

Ellington sentenced St. James to 18 months of supervised probation for the charge of fleeing the crash, along with 500 hours of community service. For the charge of careless driving, she received a sentence of six weeks in the Santa Fe County jail and an additional four months of probation.

"A sentencing hearing and a trial do not solve all of the issues when a tragedy like this occurs," Ellington said. "There is no way in any sentence to deal with all of the emotional trauma that multiple people have experienced."

St. James' attorney, Val Whitley, said he was happy his client did not receive jail time for the fourth-degree felony charge but was surprised she did for the lesser charge of careless driving.

State prosecutor Ramon Carrillo declined to comment on the hearing.