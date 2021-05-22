Santa Fe woman guilty of murdering neighbor
May 22—SANTA FE — After a full day of deliberation on Friday, a Santa Fe jury found a 65-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder and negligent use of a firearm in the death of a teenage neighbor in September 2019.
Beverly Melendez called 911 after the incident and told dispatchers there was potentially a human sacrifice going on in her neighbor's yard on Hopewell Street. She also complained of loud parties and a generator at the home she said kept her up at night.
And while she admitted owning a rifle and shooting it a few days earlier, she said she did not recall shooting it that night.
But after hearing testimony during the four-day trial, the jury found that Melendez did use a stepladder to elevate herself above a fence separating the yard of her home on Quapaw Street and her neighbors', then fired a shot into the yard, killing 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay, who was among a group of people gathered on a Saturday night.
Teenagers took the fatally wounded Enriquez-Garay to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in the back of their pickup, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Melendez faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.
Public Defender Rebecca Mnuk-Herrmann and co-counsel Shelby Bradley said they plan to appeal the case.
The attorneys said they were disappointed the jury didn't select the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors Lindsay Stuart and Ramon Carrillo said they were pleased with the verdict, and that justice had been served.
"I always view the jury as the community, and they did the right thing," Carrillo said. "They listened, there was a little bit of participation in terms of questions they asked, and they actually deliberated for quite a while."
Carrillo said he thinks the verdict says that, if someone has a problem with their neighbors, they should go and talk to them about it.
At the end of the trial, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered prosecutors to take custody of some of the case's evidence that was being stored in a courthouse closest.
Both defense attorneys and prosecutors voiced concerns over chain-of-custody of the evidence should the case be appealed.
However, prosecutors said they would have law enforcement coming to the courthouse to pick up the evidence and move it to the evidence room at the police department.