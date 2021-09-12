Santa Fe woman sentenced to year in prison for tax refund scheme

Sep. 12—A judge has sentenced a Santa Fe woman to a year in federal prison for her role in a tax refund scheme.

Zayra Olivia Alvarado, 38, pleaded guilty in November to fraudulently acquiring tax refunds and then cashing the checks or depositing them into accounts she opened while working as a bank teller at Wells Fargo.

Alvarado, who was sentenced Wednesday, was ordered to pay $23,195 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.