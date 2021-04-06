Santa Fe woman to stand trial for crash that killed motorcyclist

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Apr. 5—A Santa Fe woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving drunk and then leaving the scene is scheduled to stand trial Tuesday.

Alexis St. James, 67, is accused of striking and killing Anthony Archuleta, 50, at the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Pacheco Street in September 2017. She is charged with counts of homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, resisting or evading an officer, failure to yield and careless driving.

When police caught up with her on Pacheco Street, a report says, she told the officer she had consumed a margarita at Tomasita's earlier in the day.

According to court records, Archuleta had morphine in his system at the time of the crash and two prior felony DWIs.

St. James' attorney, Val Whitley, wrote in a pretrial motion he intends to argue the crash wasn't her fault but was due to "the negligence, recklessness and impairment of the motorcycle rider."

Asked why it took so long for the case come to trial, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an email Monday the delay "was mostly all defense requests for continuances."

Prosecutor Ramon Carrillo has been ready to go to trial "for years," she added.

Whitley did not respond to a call seeking comment.

