Santa Fe youth soccer program to ask state for $12M in funding to add five more fields
Santa Fe youth soccer program to ask state for $12M in funding to add five more fields
Santa Fe youth soccer program to ask state for $12M in funding to add five more fields
Hyundai is on a design roll these days, and the 2024 Santa Fe is another fresh and interesting model.
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting AI models up to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.
Golf is rapidly headed in the direction of tennis, in which only four weeks a year matter to most fans.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
According to Know Your Meme, treating Ohio as a joke started in 2016 after the meme "Ohio vs the world" went viral on Tumblr. User @screenshotsofdespair posted a photo of a digital marquee in an unknown city that read, "Ohio will be eliminated."
The November jobs report could help determine what the Fed does next in its interest rate hiking campaign.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
Will one of the top prospects in the NFL draft really go back to school?
A new Seattle biotech organization will be funded to the tune of $75 million to research "DNA typewriters," self-monitoring cells that could upend our understanding of biology. The collaboration between the University of Washington, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and the Allen Institute is already underway. Called the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology, the joint initiative will combine the expertise of the two well-funded research outfits with that of UW Medicine, working in what UW's Jay Shendure, scientific lead for the project, called "a new model of collaboration."
Amazon will no longer allow customers to pay for goods directly via Venmo.
There's nothing more thrilling than spending that beloved striped piece of plastic.
Disney has started integrating Hulu shows and movies into Disney+ in the US.
She is 514 points from tying the Division I women's scoring record of 3,527 points set by Kelsey Plum, and she trails LSU legend Pete Maravich’s all-time record of 3,667 points by 654.
According to Crunchbase, cybersecurity deal count fell during Q3 to 153 deals from 181 in Q2. In a more detailed report, Crunchbase suggests that, with Q3 cybersecurity venture funding down 30% compared to the year-ago period, investment in the category could fall to its lowest level since 2019. Today, Opal, a vendor taking an automated approach to identity access management, announced that it raised $22 million in a Series B round led by Battery Ventures with participation from Greylock and Box Group.
Facebook Messenger is getting default end-to-end encryption through the latest update, along with a few other handy new features.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.
Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.