Santa Fean strengthened local organizations with volunteering, fundraising

Dec. 9—Friends and family remember Cindy Mares not only as kind and fun, but also as a prolific fundraiser who strengthened organizations across Santa Fe.

"Now, whenever you saw Cindy, you knew that you were you were going to be hit up for 100 bucks for some organization," her husband, Richard "Tippe" Mares, said with a laugh.

"I mean, you never told 'no' to Cindy," agreed Jayne Jaramillo, a friend of more than 50 years. "You wanted to participate in whatever she was doing."

Cindy Mares, born and raised in Santa Fe, died last month at 81 after decades of leading, volunteering with and raising money for a plethora of local organizations and nonprofits. Her efforts ranged from supporting the Salvation Army and Villa Therese Catholic Clinic, which provides health care to underserved Santa Feans, to heading the local branch of an international women's advocacy organization called Zonta.

The local branch of Zonta has since folded, but as president, Mares funded scholarships for women in the sciences, among other projects, her husband said.

Mares' other standout roles included helping former New Mexico first lady Alice King found the New Mexico Children's Foundation in 1992 and serving of board president of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe in the 1990s.

Although she worked as a bailiff for several years, once her husband started doing well with their real estate business, Mares Realty, she did not have to work for a living and dedicated her time to the community.

She spent 25 years on the Santa Fe Fiesta Council and was "known among Fiesta members for her generosity, business acumen, and prolific fundraising skills which ensured Fiesta's success," Council President-elect Krystle Lucero wrote in an email.

Her "people-first" orientation also shone through as a volleyball coach at the St. Catherine Indian School for 17 years, before the school closed in 1998, her husband said.

One example: Mares recruited friends to help collect and recycle aluminum for money to pay for the volleyball athletes' food on trips, longtime friend and retired educator Eleanor Ortiz said. Often, the cans wouldn't raise enough money to cover all of the food, but "whatever it cost to feed the girls, Cindy paid it," Ortiz recalled. "That was way above and beyond as a coach."

The girls she coached continued to visit her over the years, including just before her death, friends said.

"She did a great job, I thought, on behalf of the community, always serving, and I don't remember anybody particularly thanking her or [her] getting any special recognition, but that was her," Richard Mares said. "People just expected it of her."

"She forced me to do a whole lot of things," he joked. "All of those things, Cindy did quite easily."

Beyond her generosity in professional roles, Mares was simply a giving person, said JoAnn Schutz, who became friends with Mares through years working on the Fiesta Council together.

During the holidays, Mares and her husband would host sometimes about 100 friends and family at an annual Christmas party.

"You'd go to their house, and it was like it was your house. They just opened it up with lots of love and laughter and joy," Schutz said. "[Cindy] always had a big smile for everybody."