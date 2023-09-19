Santa Fe's average gas price reaches $3.95 per gallon

Sep. 18—The average regular unleaded gasoline price in Santa Fe jumped 13 cents last week, reaching $3.95 per gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.

Gas prices have been steadily increasing since mid-July as crude oil prices have been climbing. Prices in Santa Fe will likely go over $4 per gallon for the first time since July 28, 2022 as demand for gasoline remains high across New Mexico, AAA reported.

"Although September usually sees gas prices decrease due to reduced demand, pump prices are increasing across New Mexico," AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. "The continuous rise in crude oil prices ... is likely preventing the usual September decline in retail fuel prices."

Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Farmington are packed together on average gas prices, with the latter two at $3.98 per gallon. The cheapest fuel in New Mexico's metro areas is in Las Cruces, at $3.79.

Ten other western states have the nation's highest gas prices, ranging from $4.15 to $5.50 per gallon.