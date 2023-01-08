Santa Fe's Outreach Court program aims to aid homeless

Jan. 8—The city has launched a program for homeless people facing charges in Santa Fe Municipal Court that offers alternative resolutions to satisfy court requirements in lieu of jail time, fines and fees.

The Outreach Court program began in early December as a collaboration between the city prosecutor, public defender and local organizations that provide services for homeless and precariously housed people in the city.

"It really hones in on the defendant's individual needs or individual work that they're doing," Municipal Court attorney Chad Chittum said. "It's not a blanket 24 hours of community service then the case is dismissed. It gives a lot of direction to service providers who are in a really good place to know what a defendant may need."

Chittum said the program works with providers like The Life Link, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's High Utilizer Group Services (known as HUGS), and the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place to develop individual case resolutions that could include job training, substance abuse treatment or work toward a GED certificate.

Each alternative resolution is recommended by service providers, Chittum said, but must be approved by a city prosecutor, a public defender and a municipal judge.

City officials modeled the program on San Diego Homeless Court, which is based on "local community service providers being the gateway for participants to enter into the program voluntarily," according to a memo from Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil.

Former Santa Fe Municipal Judge Ann Yalman began a similar program in 2006 called Homeless Court that operated monthly out of St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing.

Chittum said Homeless Court was "put on hold" during the coronavirus pandemic. Outreach Court, he added, is a variation that is "service provider-driven."

"It's geared at defendants and clients who are already engaged, so they're already trying to help themselves," Chittum said. "We are recognizing the efforts they're already making in regards to getting substance abuse treatment, for instance."

Most misdemeanor cases that don't involve DWI charges are eligible for the program, including criminal and traffic charges, according to Vigil's memo.

Outreach Court's "hearings" consist of meetings between a city prosecutor, public defender and judge at provider locations scheduled monthly. Once accepted into the program, a defendant is not required to go to Municipal Court.

In its first month, Chittum said, the program has seen one completion and "a few referrals."