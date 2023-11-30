LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It’s that time of year again, as downtown Lafayette lights up the night and Santa Claus arrives at the Greater Lafayette annual A Very Merry Main Street parade.

The cof Lafayette will be sparkling this Saturday for what's considered Indiana’s largest holiday parade ― revelers marching, cars cruising and the occasional pet or two barking from the 1000 block to the 200 block of Main Street.

Make sure to arrive early, because although the parade doesn’t start until 5:30 p.m., front-row seats will definitely be taken by then. Spectators won’t want to miss the enchanting experience with lighted floats, marching bands and even a visit from Santa himself.

For anyone impatient enough to wait until the evening to visit downtown Lafayette, the city will also be hosting a holiday farmer market on Fifth Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will have a vibrant hub of seasonal delights. It will feature an array of offerings from 13 vendors, including fresh produce, baked goods, food, and drinks.

Make sure to bring a chair or two for this year’s A Very Merry Main Street parade.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Santa gears up to visit Lafayette's A Very Merry Main Street parade