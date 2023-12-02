Santa goes hill-hopping in Pullman

Dec. 2—Santa Claus is returning to Pullman starting Monday for a weeklong visit to four neighborhoods.

The Pullman Lions Club is excited to keep the tradition of Santa's visit and candy cane handout, starting at 5:30 p.m. on each of four days.

His trip will kick off Monday south of Larry Street on Military Hill and the Washington State University campus. On Tuesday, it will continue on Pioneer Hill and south of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill. Then on Wednesday it will visit north of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill, and on the following day on Larry Street on Military Hill.

There is a new addition of a Santa tracker available at glympse.com/!santapullmanlions. People can now keep an eye on Santa's location through Pullman while he is out visiting.

Santa will be riding on his trusty sleigh provided by the Lions Club and will be led around town by club members playing music.

Mike Heston, Pullman Lions Club member, said bringing Santa to town is an event the members look forward to. The candy canes are given out to everyone who wants one.

"We get everything from newborns coming out to get their first glimpse of Santa," he said, "all the way to very elderly and house-bound people that just come to the window and kind of peek out in the way, because it really does just kind of watch the Christmas season in Pullman and brings out the Christmas spirit. Kind of just brightens everybody's holiday season just a little bit more."

Attendees range in age each year from college students looking for a piece of home to preschool children. Heston said the tradition started in the 1940s to 1950s and have been a continuous Lions Club tradition since.

Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.