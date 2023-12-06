Santa, holiday concerts and markets: 12 things to do in the Freeport area

If you're looking for Santa Claus in the Freeport area, good news: there are plenty of chances this weekend.

Here are 12 things to do in the area.

Holiday Storytelling with Santa and Mrs. Claus

What: FHN and the Freeport Public Library invite children to enjoy a holiday story or two with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa's visiting area at the library. Check out the Community Festival of Trees while you're at the library and vote for your favorite to win People's Choice through Dec. 10.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: 815-599-6000

Christmas Memories

What: Freeport High School hosts Christmas Memories, a collection of charming songs and stories. Ticket sales will support college scholarships for the high school’s theatre students. Three new stories and one new poem, as well as several new songs, highlight this year’s performance. There will also be a wide variety of music in the program including both a new song by Gary Brubaker, traditional holiday tunes and a flute duet of “The First Noel.”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Freeport High School’s Jeannette Lloyd Theatre, 701 W. Empire St., Freeport

Cost: $6 plus a non-perishable food donation for the Freeport Area Church Cooperative

For tickets: FSD145.org/tickets

Pictures with Santa

What: Bring your pets, your kids and get a picture with Santa. Proceeds benefit the shelter.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Friends Forever Humane Society, 966 W. Rudy Road, Freeport

Cost: $15 per photo

For more: 815-232-6164

Royal Scots Holiday Concert

What: Join the Royal Scots and Chamber Singers for an evening of seasonal music from around the world and across time. Presented in the historic Galena United Methodist Church as part of Galena's Luminaria Night celebrations, concertgoers will be bathed in the lights from the sanctuary's 12 stained glass windows and immersed in the sounds of the restored 1880s Moline Pipe Organ.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Galena United Methodist Church, 125 S. Bench St., Galena

Cost: Free

For more: highland.edu

Sweet Stitches Market

What: Breakfast with Santa is in the morning at the Lena Fire Station. Afterwards, bring the kids over to color a stocking while you shop.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Sweet Stitches Market, 306 E. Main St., Lena

For more: 815-238-3739

Tri-County Christian School’s 15th Annual Holiday Market

What: The 8th grade class will be offering concessions with beverages, lunch and snack food. All proceeds go toward their year-end class trip. Customers will also have the opportunity to win door prizes donated by our registered vendors. Many new vendors this year.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Park Hills Church, 2525 Stephenson St., Freeport

For more: 815-233-1876

Santa Comes to Freeport Ford

What: Join Freeport Ford and the Cedarville Lions Club as Santa, Mrs. Claus and The Grinch stop by. There will be hot cocoa, cookies and coloring contest for the kids.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Freeport Ford, 555 W. Meadows, Freeport

For more: 815-232-6868

Lunch with Santa

What: Children are invited to color a wood ornament, have a cookie, write their letter to Santa, watch a holiday cartoon, guess the number of candy canes and visit with Santa Claus. Lunch purchase not required to participate. Adults are invited to browse silent auction items. Proceeds donated to the Restore, Preserve, and Improve building fund.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Freeport Masonic Temple, 305 W. Stephenson St., Freeport

For more: Friends of the Freeport Masonic on Facebook

Frost and Glossed with Cakes by Anna and Brooke Jacobs

What: Cakes by Anna will lead you through frosting your own Christmas-themed cake and Brooke Jacobs, a studying makeup artist, will lead you through a DIY lip gloss bar.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: The Langley Company, 4 E. Stephenson St., Freeport

For more: The Langley Co. on Facebook

Breakfast with Santa

What: Breakfast, visit with Santa and kid's activities.

When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Orangeville Volunteer Fire Dept., 306 W. High St., Orangeville

For more: 815-789-4410

12 Songs of Christmas Celebration in Song

What: Share in a celebration of seasonal song with the Music Ministry of St. John UCC and guest artists from across Northwest Illinois.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: St. John United Church of Christ, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport

Cost: Free admission; door offering to support community mission project encouraged

For more: 815-235-2824

Second annual Holiday Craft Market

What: There will be lots of vendors, along with a free kid's craft and a special lunch.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Here and There Farms, 602 Bridge St., Winslow

For more: 815-821-3594

Coming next week:

Monday Murders Book Club

What: This month we will discuss some classic Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot's Christmas. It was originally published in December of 1938 in the U.K., then in 1939 in the U.S. as Murder for Christmas. No registration, everyone welcome.

When: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: 815-233-3000

Snow Globe Paint

What: Celebrate the season by painting a snow globe with friends. Lena Brewing Company has craft beers as well as wine, spirits and soft drinks. Food is also available from Rafters.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

Where: Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W. Wagner Road, Lena

Cost: $40; $75 for 2 people

