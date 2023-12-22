Santa has a hotline: Here's how to call Saint Nick and give him your Christmas wish list

Snow falls on Santa Claus during the Holiday Lights at the Lake, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the West Overlook Campground in Coralville, Iowa.

If you're looking to speak to Santa, you're in luck.

In addition to his frequent mall visits and his famous mail service, December's busiest man has a hotline, and you can call him to find out if you're on his "Nice List" or let him know what gifts you're looking forward to this Christmas. The best part? It's free to call him.

Of course, this is Santa's busy season, so callers will be greeted by a message from the man himself, then a voicemail.

Here's everything you need to know about calling Santa, including, of course, his phone number:

Santa Claus' phone number

Father Christmas can be reached at 605-313-4000, his official hotline.

Those wishing to call Santa can also visit FreeConferenceCall.com/Santa-Hotline to call the Santa Hotline through the official website.

What happens when you call Santa Claus?

When you call Santa's hotline, callers are directed to his voicemail, where Santa wishes them a Merry Christmas with his signature “Ho, Ho, Ho".

"This is Santa Claus, and you have reached my personal hotline," says Santa after wishing. "We have been very busy making all of those toys to deliver on Christmas morning. and I want you to know that your family loves you very much, and so do I."

Santa then reminds everyone to be good and listen to their parents and that he knows who has been "naughty and nice".

He then prompts the caller to leave a message about what they want for Christmas.

“When you hear the tone, please leave me your Christmas gift wishes and holiday cheer," says Santa. "And remember kids — I know who’s been naughty and nice. Merry Christmas, and I’ll see you soon!”

After the beep, callers and their families can leave a message for Santa, including their Christmas wishes and anything else they want to share with him.

When to call Santa Claus?

You can call Santa Claus whenever you want. The line to the North Pole is open 24 hours a day, 7 days, including Christmas Day! Santa will also be accepting calls on Christmas for last minute wishes.

Calls to the hotline can be made as many times as you want, whenever you want.

Santa's Hotline is available in 22 different time zones in multiple languages and countries, including Australia, Denmark, Ireland and Kenya. The complete list of countries and phone numbers can be found on the Hotline website.

Does Santa accept text messages?

When a call to Santa is made from a mobile number, callers will receive a text with a link to a recording of the voicemail that was left for Santa. The message can also be shared.

Is Santa's Hotline Free?

While Santa's Hotline is 100% free, normal carrier rates may apply, according to Santa's Hotline website.

