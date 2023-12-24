Is there a Santa? Just ask Brad Booth

"Santa" Brad Booth welcomes children, ages pre-k to first grade, to see him for their presents at the 37th annual Christmas party for 30 Monroe County Educational Center students pre-k to first grade with participating members of SMCC Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Monroe Dec. 5, 2023. The students have moderate to severe cognitive impairments and autism spectrum disorders. Booth started his adventure as Santa a year ago at this event.

"Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy, who gives himself by thought or word or deed in every gift that he bestows." – Edwin Osgood Grover

MONROE – Educator Brad Booth believes in the magic of Santa. So, it’s only fitting he fills in for the big guy to help spread Christmas cheer.

“You’re never too old to believe,” Booth said. “And dressing up as Santa has renewed my belief and my enthusiasm about the holidays.”

The 58-year-old bears a striking resemblance to the jolly old elf. When he’s out shopping or skiing with his fiancée, Maryann Stevens, in northern Michigan, it’s not uncommon for children to stop and stare.

"Santa" Brad Booth face times with the children of City of Monroe firefighter Jim Hubert at the food and toy drive held at Deb's Floral Design in Monroe Dec. 9, 2023. Hubert's boys, Rhett, 6, and Declan, 2, were telling Santa about their elf on the shelf.

Booth will pause and chat or simply offer an affirming nod and place a finger over his lips as a gesture to keep his identity secret.

His first appearance was last year when his school, Monroe County Intermediate School District, needed a Santa for the Christmas program.

An educator for 34 years, Booth teaches adaptive physical education and outdoor education.

Brad Booth, "Santa," gets ready for the 37th annual Christmas party for 30 Monroe County Educational Center students pre-k to first grade with participating members of SMCC Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Monroe Dec. 5, 2023.

“I had a teacher call me and say something had happened to their Santa and asked could I be Santa,” Booth said. “I didn’t have a suit but they did. All I had to do was show up.”

The Monroe resident admits he loved the role.

“I had a wonderful time and I got all this positive feedback,” he said. “This was on a Wednesday and they were encouraging me to get a suit so I ordered one on Thursday.”

Brad Booth "Santa" puts the final touches onto his hat as he gets ready for the 37th annual Christmas party for 30 Monroe County Educational Center students, pre-k to first grade, with participating members of SMCC Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Monroe Dec. 5, 2023.

By Saturday, he was making home visits.

Booth is building his wardrobe and now owns three suits – a traditional red and white, a burgundy with gold trim and hooded cape and a semi-traditional burgundy suit with fur.

“After this year, I’ll probably purchase a Coca Cola suit,” he said. “It’s a Santa suit with brass buttons and a fur Peter Pan collar.”

Brad Booth "Santa" tickles the forehead of Hudson Mata, 5, at the 37th annual Christmas party for 30 Monroe County Educational Center students, pre-k to first grade, with participating members of SMCC Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Monroe Dec. 5, 2023.

He said suits can be expensive.

“Some of the parade Santa suits can be $7,000 to $8,000,” he said. “For me, my most expensive suit is $500.”

Brad Booth "Santa" waits for his turn to have his beard trimmed and a haircut by barber John Burden, owner of JB's Barbershop, in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 2023 as he cuts the hair of Alex Pierpoint.

As a natural beard Santa, Booth starts growing his beard longer in August. Local barber John “JB” Burden of JB’s Barbershop in downtown Monroe helps shape and trim Booth’s facial hair.

Brad Booth "Santa" has his beard trimmed by barber John Burden, owner of JB's Barbershop, in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 2023.

“Getting dressed for Santa is rather time consuming,” he said. “I use mustache wax on my mustache to get a little curl. Then, there’s the padded stomach, coat, suspenders, belt and boot cuffs. It can take 15-20 minutes to get dressed.”

The Monroe resident takes his role as Santa seriously. He has performer’s liability insurance, a yearly background check and belongs to the Michigan Association of Professional Santas.

While honing his Santa skills, Booth, as a member of the Worldwide Santa Claus Network, has taken many online classes and is considering attending the Santa Claus School in Midland next year. The non-profit organization upholds the traditions and preserves the history of Santa.

Brad Booth "Santa" shows his excitement as Lacey Otto, 7, opens a veterinarian kit at the 37th annual Christmas party for 30 Monroe County Educational Center students pre-k to first grade with participating members of SMCC Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Monroe Dec. 5, 2023.

“As part of the educational process, I have had Zoom calls with other Santas,” he said.

Booth spends a lot of time preparing for the holiday season and he’s even managed to get some privileged information from the North Pole. For instance, Santa carries a magic key on his belt for places without chimneys and his favorite cookie is gingerbread.

Since the beginning of December, Booth’s been listening to Christmas wishes – dolls and electronics top the list.

Delilah Laura, 5, taking a close look at "Santa" Brad Booth's mustache at the 37th annual Christmas party for 30 Monroe County Educational Center students pre-k to first grade with participating members of SMCC Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Monroe Dec. 5, 2023.

He said Santa still holds magic for many adults. Booth recently attended a meeting with 80-100 educators and left with everyone’s wish list.

He even shared what he’d like for Christmas.

Brad Booth "Santa" talks with sisters Karen Aguirre, 8, Ashley,7, at the food and toy drive held at Deb's Floral Design in Monroe Dec. 9, 2023.

“My wish is that everyone will have a wonderful holiday,” he said. “If everyone could be happy that would be the best wish I could have.”

For Booth, portraying Santa is more than wearing a red suit. It’s being a symbol of kindness and generosity he enjoys sharing and every event has “its own special moment.”

“When you’re dealing with children, all of them are special,” he said.

More about Booth can be found on his Facebook page https://tinyurl.com/Santa-Brad

