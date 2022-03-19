Santa Maria Donuts on North Broadway robbed at gunpoint; police investigating

Mar. 18—Santa Maria Police officials are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday at a donut shop on North Broadway.

The incident occurred at 4:15 a.m. when two suspects, including one armed with a shotgun, entered the Santa Maria Donuts located in the 800 block of North Broadway, according to owner Thona Yip.

Yip said one of the suspects armed with the shotgun pointed it at the clerk, who is his father, and demanded everything that was in the cash register.

The suspects, who Yip described as two heavyset Hispanic individuals, fled the scene. Their faces were covered and not able to be identified, Yip said.

He provided surveillance camera footage that can be utilized in the investigation being conducted by Santa Maria Police's Patrol Unit, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

"This is the first time it happened," Yip said, describing the robbery. "We've been here for 25 years." He added no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.