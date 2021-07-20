Santa Maria inmate dies after apparent suicide attempt in County Jail cell

Jul. 19—A male Santa Barbara County Jail inmate from Santa Maria was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday, and later died, after an apparent suicide attempt.

Custody staff at the Main Jail were conducting routine security checks when they discovered 35-year-old Kean Ardie San Juan Pinon unresponsive in his housing unit shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Pinon was alone and apparently used a bedsheet to hang himself.

Custody staff immediately began lifesaving measures, notifying jail medical personnel and paramedics in the process, according to Zick. Pinon was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died about an hour later. His next of kin were notified.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the Coroner's Office will conduct a further investigation to determine the cause and manner of death, according to Zick.

Pinon was arrested by the Santa Maria Police Department and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail shortly before 11 a.m. July 12 on suspicion of residential burglary and arrest warrants for alleged illegal possession of controlled substances, probation violations for charges of grand theft and a failure to appear in court for possession/purchase of narcotics for sales.