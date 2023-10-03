Santa Maria Library hosts earthquake prep workshop
Santa Maria Library hosts earthquake prep workshop
Santa Maria Library hosts earthquake prep workshop
The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
In 2024, for the first time in more than 50 years, there will be no pandas in the United States, after zoos in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., return pandas that have been on loan from Beijing.
Schneider tells Yahoo that she's only able to show a "very limited self" on TV, and she hopes to remedy that.
Author Jesse Andrews, whose 2012 novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” became the 10th-most-banned book in America last year, questions the real harm of exposing young people to books.
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
This week, we talk about driving the Rolls-Royce Spectre and Polestar 2, discuss the UAW and Unifor, Mercedes G-Class, Jeep Gladiator and the Batmobile.
Amazon has chalked up an early (partial) win in a court challenge related to the European Union's designation of its ecommerce marketplace as subject to the strictest level of regulation under the bloc's recently rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Today the EU General Court ruled in its favor by agreeing to suspend a requirement under the DSA that Amazon must make an ads library public.
"I think we can all in this room kind of relate to that, where we've been in spaces before where we tell people, 'Well, what do I have to do to prove it to you?'"
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Nikki Haley once again had a strong showing, while Ron DeSantis also had a good night. But no-show Donald Trump was the true winner of the second GOP primary debate.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.
'Revive your lawn' and have the best-looking yard on the block: 'It turned 12 hours of exhausting labor into 30 minutes.'
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
Say goodbye to national-themed weeks and say hello to new co-host Alison Hammond.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
Four artists and creatives join In The Know's third annual event spotlighting Latinx and Hispanic communities. The post Meet the Latinx and Hispanic Changemakers panelists appeared first on In The Know.
Tubi, the Fox-owned free ad-supported TV streaming service, is testing a new mobile feature powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 that will allow users to ask content-related questions and discover new TV shows and movies. Dubbed “Rabbit AI,” the generative AI tool is designed to provide “hyper-personalized recommendations” to viewers, the company says. Users can input questions like “Do you have any movies that are funny about sharks?” and the AI will generate a selection of funny shark movies (“Sharknado” is on there, of course) from Tubi’s library of over 200,000 titles.