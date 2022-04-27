Santa Maria man arrested, accused of drive-by shooting near Alvin, Railroad avenues

Apr. 26—A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and weapons charges after his vehicle crashed following a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Alvin and Railroad avenues.

The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a shooting that allegedly occurred near the intersection, according to Santa Maria Police.

A male victim who reported the shooting said he was with his young son in a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection when a car pulled alongside his, and one of its occupants, identified as 23-year-old Junior Freddy Martinez, started shooting at him.

Martinez drove away from the scene, heading eastbound on Alvin Avenue, and crashed about two blocks away, near the intersection of Curryer Street and Alvin Avenue, according to Santa Maria Police.

Occupants of the vehicle included two unidentified females, who were arrested, and Martinez, who fled from the vehicle into a residential neighborhood.

El Camino Junior High School and Robert Bruce Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police searched for Martinez. Officers were aided in their seach by a sheriff's helicopter unit.

A few hours later, residents noticed a suspicious individual in their backyards and called law enforcement personnel who were able to take Martinez into custody without further incident, according to Santa Maria Police. No injuries were reported.

A firearm believed to have been used by Martinez in the shooting was allegedly recovered during the investigation.

Martinez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of charges that include attempted murder, weapons violations and probation violations. His bail was listed at $1 million.

Santa Maria Police officials thanked the community for their help in apprehending Martinez and for providing officials with video footage that reportedly shows Martinez fleeing.

Anyone with additional information or footage is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan at 805-928-3781, ext. 2532, or email him at dlogan@cityofsantamaria.org.