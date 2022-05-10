Santa Maria man arrested, accused of firing bullet at Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials

May 10—A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on firearms charges after he allegedly shot a gun while attempting to flee Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives at a residence on East Enos Drive.

The incident occurred at 9:26 a.m. when detectives from the Sheriff's Compliance Response Team attempted to contact 46-year-old Adam Valdez in the parking area of a residence in the 300 bock of East Enos Drive, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said that when Valdez noticed the detectives, he attempted to flee and drew a gun from his waistband area, firing a single shot in an unknown direction.

Detectives swiftly took Valdez into custody without returning fire and secured the weapon, according to Zick. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Zick added that detectives conducted a thorough canvas of the surrounding area and didn't find any bystanders or property damage from the shooting.

Valdez was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer with a firearm, possessing a firearm as a felon, and outstanding warrants in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for narcotics and weapons-related charges, according to Zick. Valdez had an enhanced bail listed at $1 million, she added.

The Compliance Response Team is funded by state funds distributed through the Community Correction Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives, according to Zick.