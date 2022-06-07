Santa Maria man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Oceano

Jun. 6—A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old Oceano resident that occurred hours earlier in San Luis Obispo County, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. when the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez, stabbed Daniel Diaz in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano, according to San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Cipolla said detectives believe Ramos-Ramirez stabbed Diaz following an altercation outside of a residence before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, adding that witnesses at the scene identified the suspect and the car he was driving.

Detectives were able to locate Ramos-Ramirez at his home in the 1200 block of Golden Drive in Santa Maria, although he was later arrested by sheriff's detectives following a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol at about 9 a.m. along southbound Highway 101, near Los Alamos, according to Cipolla.

Ramos-Ramirez was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of a charge of murder at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, logs show. A bail amount wasn't listed.