Santa Maria man arrested after heroin, stolen gun found in home, SLO County sheriff says

A Santa Maria man suspected of selling drugs in San Luis Obispo County was arrested after investigators found $13,000 worth of heroin in his home, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

Detectives had information that a resident of the home — identified as Michael Franklin Santiago, 26, of Santa Maria — was “suspected of selling narcotics in San Luis Obispo County,” the release said.

“During the search of the home and an associated vehicle, detectives discovered a 9mm handgun as well as a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives also found more than 166 grams of heroin with an estimated street value totaling approximately $10,000 to $13,000, the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it plans to file charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.