Santa Maria man arrested after machete attack on East Monroe Street

May 31—A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of attempted murder after a 24-year-old male victim was hospitalized following a machete attack on East Monroe Street, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of a fight in the 300 block of East Monroe Street shortly after 1 a.m. and located a man in the street who had sustained multiple lacerations caused by a machete, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Magallon said the male victim, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance, then flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, although information on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

Additional evidence of the incident was located and officers were able to detain multiple people leaving the area, said Magallon, who added that detectives and Crime Lab personnel assisted with the investigation.

Magallon said that after numerous interviews with witnesses, officers identified and arrested 24-year-old Jesus Espinoza Irazqui, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was listed at $2 million.

In addition, investigators allegedly located a machete nearby.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.