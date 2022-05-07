Santa Maria man arrested after search warrant yields 2 pounds of cannabis, 'ghost gun'

May 6—A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday after sheriff's detectives located more than two pounds of cannabis, cash and several firearms that included a gun lacking a serial number, following a search warrant executed on a residence along North Smith Street.

The search warrant was served at residence in the 200 block following a proactive investigation into a person, identified as 28-year-old Angel Reynoso-Juarez, selling marijuana illegally in Orcutt and the surrounding area, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said that during the search of the residence, detectives located more than two pounds of processed cannabis, over $80,000 in cash and several guns, including two assault rifles Reynoso-Juarez was prohibited from possessing. One those rifles did not have a serial number, Zick added.

Reynoso-Juarez was subsequently arrested and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sales, conspiracy, illegal possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle. He was released without a bail amount in accordance to Emergency Rule 4, a COVID-19-era court rule which allows the immediate release of people accused of low-level crimes, according to Zick.

Founded in 2018, the County's Cannabis Compliance Team primarily focuses on unlicensed and illegal cannabis operations. The team was formed after the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016, which legalized cannabis in California, although Zick reminded the public that the law requires that anyone selling marijuana must be licensed through the state.