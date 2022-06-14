Santa Maria man arrested after stabbing on Fallen Leaf Drive

Jun. 13—A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a person was hospitalized Friday with multiple stab wounds following an incident on Fallen Leaf Drive, east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies in Santa Maria responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2200 block of Fallen Leaf Drive at 6:55 p.m. and located a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds following a physical altercation with a suspect, according to Lt. Robert Minter.

Minter said the victim was transported to an area hospital and is recovering from their injuries. Thomas Turner, 58, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 2400 block of Lake Marie Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, according to Minter.

Records show Turner was booked into the Northern Branch Jail at 12:49 a.m. Saturday and released at 10:46 a.m. with an Emergency Rule 4 citation — a pandemic-era court rule setting $0 bail for low-level offenses that was implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Foster Road Substation at 805-934-6150.