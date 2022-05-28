Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of hate crime-related charges in Nipomo

May 27—A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on suspicion of hate crime-related charges after a Nipomo business owner received a note containing language that indicated racially driven threats, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 6 a.m. to the 500 block of West Tefft Street in Nipomo, where a business owner reported the note to police, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

In addition, Cipolla said witnesses provided a description of the man who allegedly posted the note. He was identified as 47-year-old Ricardo Salazar, who had reportedly been loitering near the business on a regular basis.

Cipolla said deputies had previously responded to the business another time for a report of a suspicious subject in a vehicle, although the vehicle left prior to their arrival. Cipolla added that no hate crime allegation was made in that incident.

A citizen found Salazar a short time later and alerted sheriff's deputies, who made contact with him as they arrived on scene, according to Cipolla.

Salazar was arrested and booked at the County Jail on suspicion of charges of criminal threats and a hate crime penalty enhancement. Cipolla said a judge set bail at $100,000 after detectives sought a bail enhancement for Salazar.

Detectives are seeking any additional information on the case and can be contacted at 805-781-4500.