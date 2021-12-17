Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse charges following investigation

Dec. 17—A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child sex abuse charges after contacting minors over the internet following an investigation by police, according to officials.

Detectives with Santa Maria Police Department's Special Victim's Unit arrested Francisco Jonathan Colima, 29, after a search warrant operation at an undisclosed location in the city, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.

The investigation into Colima began in early December, when detectives received information that Colima allegedly was involved in contacting minors over the internet for the purposes of obtaining child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography.

Colima was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex charges, with bail set at $100,000, according to Logan.

The Santa Maria Police Department is a member of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and investigates similar crimes.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with further information to contact Officer Matt Silver with the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.