Santa Maria man found dead of gunshot wounds in crashed car identified by police

The name of the man recently found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Santa Maria has been released by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Adelberto Moises Gabino, 33, of Santa Maria died in the shooting that is being investigated as a homicide, police Sgt. Todd Logan said Thursday.

Santa Maria police and other personnel were dispatched at about 11 p.m. Oct. 20 to the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue regarding multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Gabino deceased due to multiple gunshot wounds.

He was located in a gray Honda Civic that had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the case, and no suspects have been arrested, Logan said.

Detectives have asked that anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this shooting to contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, and ask for Det. Oscar Corral.