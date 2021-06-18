Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to murder in May 30 shooting death

Jun. 17—A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man near the intersections of Curryer and Boone streets on May 30.

Fernando Cervantes-Camarillo, 18, entered his plea before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen during a hearing in Santa Maria, according to Deputy District Attorney Alexander Harrison.

Cervantes-Camarillo also is charged with five enhancements, including using a firearm to commit great bodily injury and an enhancement that prevents him from receiving probation or a suspended sentence if the murder allegation is proven to be true.

Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. May 30 to the intersection, where they located Rafael Santos Toribio, of Santa Maria, lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Terry Flaa.

Medical personnel transported Toribio to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Cervantes-Camarillo shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 7 in connection to the shooting, according to Flaa.

Records show Cervantes-Camarillo was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 300 block of West Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder shortly before 6 a.m. June 8. His bail was set at $2 million.

Cervantes-Camarillo is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. June 24 at Superior Court of Santa Maria.